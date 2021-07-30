2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Business & Finance » Northern Virginia home sales…

Northern Virginia home sales hit 16-year high

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 30, 2021, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The number of closed home sales in Northern Virginia in June was the highest since 2005, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.

Home sales were up 48% over the number of closed sales in June of 2020 and 12% higher than closed sales in May.

Prices continue to rise in Northern Virginia, and there has recently been a healthy increase in the number of homes on the market, even though those listings continue to sell quickly.

NVAR notes buyer interest may have slowed a bit toward the end of June.

NVAR’s members cover sales in Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon and Clifton.

The average sales price in Northern Virginia in June was almost $742,000, up 14.6% from a year ago. New listings were up 37.4% from the number of new listings that hit the market in June 2020, and up 4.6% from the previous month. Homes on the market in Northern Virginia sold in an average of 13 days last month.

NVAR says there was a decline in showing activity by real estate agents toward the end of June. Based on appointments confirmed through ShowingTime as reported by listing service Bright MLS, during the week ending June 6, showing levels were about 161% higher than the same week a year ago. By the last week in June, showing levels were 95.8%, compared to the same week in 2020.

There could be a bump in homes coming on the market soon, but not necessarily because owners want to sell.

“We will be watching to see what happens as forbearance winds down for more people. Our local market is hungry for inventory, and these will probably get absorbed rapidly, muting the market impact here more than other parts of the nation,” said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up