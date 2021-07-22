Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Business & Finance » DC's first Amazon Fresh…

DC’s first Amazon Fresh has opened (and you can grab and walk out)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 22, 2021, 10:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A new Amazon Fresh grocery store in the District opened for customers Thursday in Logan Circle. (Courtesy Amazon)

Amazon’s first full service Amazon Fresh grocery store in the District opened for customers Thursday in Logan Circle at 1733 14th St. NW. It is just the second Amazon Fresh location on the east coast.

It is also the first store with Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology, which lets customers skip checkout lines. Shoppers can grab what they want and just walk out.

When the enter the store, customers scan the QR code in the Amazon app. Anything they take off the shelf is automatically added to their virtual cart, and then charged to their Amazon account when they exit. (Anything they put back on the shelf while shopping also comes out of their virtual carts.)

The technology uses a combination of computer vision, sensors and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The Logan Circle store follows the late-May opening of an Amazon Fresh location in Franconia, Virginia, the first location on the east coast. Logan Circle also beats the planned opening of a third D.C.-area Amazon Fresh in Chevy Chase, Maryland. That location, in a former Giant Food store, is poised to open soon, though Amazon declined to provide an opening date.

Unlike Whole Foods Market grocery stores, also owned by Amazon, Amazon Fresh stores carry a wide range of national brands, including items you’d never see at a Whole Foods like Coca-Cola and Kraft Mac & Cheese. They also carry local brands, such as Bread Furst Bakery items and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.

Outside of the three Amazon Fresh stores in the D.C. area — with more coming here — other Amazon Fresh stores are in California, the Chicago suburbs, and one location in Bellevue Washington, outside of Amazon’s headquarters hometown Seattle.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Former State Department leaders urged Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

Warner says ‘time is now’ for cyber incident reporting legislation

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up