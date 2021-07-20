Amazon Fresh prepares to open in Chevy Chase

Amazon is preparing its second Amazon Fresh full-service grocery store in the D.C. area, this one in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

A construction crew Tuesday installed Amazon Fresh signage on a former Giant Food store at 5463 Wisconsin Ave., next to the Friendship Heights Metro stop. The Giant, one of the chain’s smaller grocery stores, closed in January 2020.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the opening in an email: “We are excited to bring an Amazon Fresh grocery store to the Chevy Chase community, offering low prices on fresh groceries and creating hundreds of high-quality jobs.”

Amazon did not immediately provide a hard opening date.

Amazon opened its first area Amazon Fresh store, featuring high-tech shopping carts, in late May in Franconia, Virginia, in a former Shoppers Food location. It was the first Amazon Fresh store on the East Coast.

Amazon doesn’t disclose new Amazon Fresh stores until almost the day they open, though several others in the D.C. area are reportedly in the works.

There are only 14 Amazon Fresh stores currently open, mostly in California and the Chicago suburbs, with one location in Bellevue, Washington, outside of Amazon’s hometown of Seattle.