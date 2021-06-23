CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Biggest Taco Rock opening in Falls Church

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 23, 2021, 9:57 AM

Taco Rock’s Chef Mike Cordero is opening a third Taco Rock location, this one in Federal Realty’s newly renovated Birch & Broad shopping center in Falls Church, Virginia.

The newest location opens in October, and at 2,800 square feet, it is the largest of the three locations.

Taco Rock will open its third location in Falls Church, Virginia, this October. (Courtesy FormDesign)

Cordero, whose nine other Northern Virginia restaurants include Barley Mac, Bronx Pizza and Don Tito, opened the first Taco Rock in Rosslyn in 2019, and a second location in Fairfax County’s Pinecrest Plaza in January.

Cordero plans to expand the Taco Rock chain to as many as 12 locations. Team Cordero is a family affair. The business also includes sons Nick Cordero and Anthony Cordero. The team includes Chef Stefano Marzano of meal delivery service Mighty Meals.

The fast-casual Taco Rock bills itself as “Tacos with an Attitude,” and it serves gourmet tacos made with homemade blue corn tortillas, as well as flautas, quesadillas, bowls, burritos, empanadas and raman. It serves desserts and Mexican beers.

The Falls Church location will have a 25-foot, 35-seat tequila bar and an outdoor patio that seats 100.

Like its other locations, the Falls Church restaurant will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with takeout and delivery, including to-go cocktails.

The Giant Food-anchored Birch & Broad, formerly Falls Plaza, is at 1200 W. Broad St.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

