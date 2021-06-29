Capital One’s own on-site hotel opens in September

Capital One Center, the large mixed-use development that is part of the company’s Tysons headquarters campus, will open its on-site hotel, The Watermark, this September.

Bethesda, Maryland-based B.F. Saul Company Hospitality Group will operate Capital One's 300-suite hotel. Capital One will use the hotel both for its employees traveling to Tysons for meetings as well as open to the public for room bookings. The hotel includes studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites that are similar to apartments, with small kitchens and large work areas, designed for long stays. The hotel will also have a full, self-service breakfast, a market, business center, fitness center and a full-service bar.

Bethesda, Maryland-based B.F. Saul Company Hospitality Group will operate the 300-suite hotel and, while owned by Capital One, the hotel will operate as an independent property with no big hotel brand name on it.

Capital One will use the hotel both for its employees traveling to Tysons for meetings as well as open to the public for room bookings.

The hotel includes studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites that are similar to apartments, with small kitchens and large work areas, designed for long stays. The hotel will also have a full, self-service breakfast, a market, business center, fitness center and a full-service bar. There is also an outdoor patio with direct access to Capital One Center’s elevated 1.2 acre park, The Perch.

Capital One Center will eventually include 6 million square feet of development. It is anchored by Capital One Hall, which opens this fall and will be available for both Capital One meetings and public performances. A Wegmans grocery store opened as part of Capital One Center last fall.

A 5,000-square-foot beer garden, Starr Hill Biergarten, will open this summer adjacent to an amphitheater.

Capital One completed its second office high rise at the Tysons property in 2018, with a third office building currently under construction.

Capital One has more than 9,000 employees locally, and 52,000 employees globally.