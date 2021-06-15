CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Brussels Airlines adds to growing list of European flights back at Dulles

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 15, 2021, 9:27 AM

With European nations continuing to relax travel restrictions, more trans-Atlantic routes from Dulles International Airport are resuming.

Brussels Airlines has resumed nonstop service from Dulles to Brussels this week, with four weekly flights — on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. It will operate Airbus A330-300 aircraft on the Dulles-to-Brussels route.

The carrier will resume nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport this week.

“Reconnecting the capital of Europe with the U.S. after a period of 15 months is an important and symbolic milestone in the restart of our operations during the summer,” said Peter Gerber, CEO of Brussels Airlines.

United Airlines, the dominant carrier at Dulles, is bringing back some of its Europe routes, including new service to Athens starting in July and adding a second flight to Frankfurt.

The Transportation Security Administration screened about 2 million passengers at U.S. airports on June 11 and 2.1 million passengers on June 13, the first time more than 2 million daily passengers were screened since March 7, 2020.

TSA screenings at U.S. airports are now within 20% of pre-pandemic levels.

Below is a list of European routes now operating or coming soon at Dulles. Some destinations are being served by more than one airline.

Chart provided by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority:

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

