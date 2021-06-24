Amtrak’s summer sale: DC to NYC, $45

Amtrak’s three-day summer sale ends at midnight June 24, but its good for travel between July 6 and the end of September. Fare discounts are as much as 35% on most of its trains across the country for both coach and business class.

Amtrak ridership has now exceeded 50% of pre-pandemic levels, and it continues to roll out fare sales to bring back even more riders.

Sample fares include: D.C.’s Union Station to Philadelphia for just $24 ($64 on Acela); D.C. to New York City for $45 ($90 on Acela); and, for travelers who have time, D.C. to Chicago for $68. It’s an 18-hour trip.

Amtrak also continues to offer 15% discounts to students between 17 and 24 for travel by Dec. 31.

Face masks are still required on board, but Amtrak is no longer limiting capacity.

For travelers still concerned about traveling on fuller trains, Amtrak has a real-time seat availability feature that shows the percentage of seats sold. If capacity exceeds comfort levels, customers can change their ticket without any fees.

Earlier this month, Amtrak fully restored long-distance service, including those from D.C.’s Union Station to destinations including Atlanta, New Orleans and Florida cities.

Amtrak marked its 50th anniversary last month.