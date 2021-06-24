CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Amtrak’s summer sale: DC to NYC, $45

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 24, 2021, 9:11 AM

Amtrak ridership has now exceeded 50% of pre-pandemic levels, and it continues to roll out fare sales to bring back even more riders.

Amtrak’s three-day summer sale ends at midnight on June 24, but is good for travel between July 6 and the end of September. Fare discounts are as much as 35% on most of its trains across the country for both coach and business class.

Sample fares include: D.C.’s Union Station to Philadelphia for just $24 ($64 on Acela); D.C. to New York City for $45 ($90 on Acela); and, for travelers who have time, D.C. to Chicago for $68. It’s an 18-hour trip.

Amtrak also continues to offer 15% discounts to students between 17 and 24 for travel by Dec. 31.

Face masks are still required on board, but Amtrak is no longer limiting capacity.

For travelers still concerned about traveling on fuller trains, Amtrak has a real-time seat availability feature that shows the percentage of seats sold. If capacity exceeds comfort levels, customers can change their ticket without any fees.

Earlier this month, Amtrak fully restored long-distance service, including those from D.C.’s Union Station to destinations including Atlanta, New Orleans and Florida cities.

Amtrak marked its 50th anniversary last month.

