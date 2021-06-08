CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » Business & Finance » Amtrak restores full service…

Amtrak restores full service on long-distance routes through DC

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 8, 2021, 8:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Amtrak has fully restored long-distance service on routes that include D.C.’s Union Station.

Amtrak started restoring full service on long-distance routes in May after reducing service last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of June 7, Amtrak has resumed full service on these routes:

  • Crescent: New York — Washington — Atlanta — New Orleans
  • Palmetto: New York — Washington — Charleston — Savannah
  • Silver Meteor: New York — Washington — Savannah — Jacksonville — Orlando — Miami
  • Silver Star: New York — Washington — Raleigh -Jacksonville — Orlando — Tampa — Miami

Amtrak had previously restored its Capitol Limited Route from D.C. to Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Chicago on May 31.

It began restoring full service on long distance routes on the West Coast, South and Midwest in late-May.

There are no longer any passenger capacity limits on operating Amtrak trains. Amtrak does provide real-time seat availability. Travelers searching for trains will see the percentage of seats sold next to each trip option, giving then the opportunity to book a train that is less crowded.

If capacity exceeds a customer’s comfort level closer to the travel day, tickets can be changed without a fee.

Face mask requirements for all Amtrak passengers and crew remain in place.

Amtrak ridership has been increasing. For the most recent travel period that included the Memorial Day holiday, ridership exceeded 50% of pre-pandemic levels.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up