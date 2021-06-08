Amtrak restores full service on long-distance routes through DC

Amtrak has fully restored long-distance service on routes that include D.C.'s Union Station.

Amtrak started restoring full service on long-distance routes in May after reducing service last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of June 7, Amtrak has resumed full service on these routes:

Crescent: New York — Washington — Atlanta — New Orleans

Palmetto: New York — Washington — Charleston — Savannah

Silver Meteor: New York — Washington — Savannah — Jacksonville — Orlando — Miami

Silver Star: New York — Washington — Raleigh -Jacksonville — Orlando — Tampa — Miami

Amtrak had previously restored its Capitol Limited Route from D.C. to Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Chicago on May 31.

It began restoring full service on long distance routes on the West Coast, South and Midwest in late-May.

There are no longer any passenger capacity limits on operating Amtrak trains. Amtrak does provide real-time seat availability. Travelers searching for trains will see the percentage of seats sold next to each trip option, giving then the opportunity to book a train that is less crowded.

If capacity exceeds a customer’s comfort level closer to the travel day, tickets can be changed without a fee.

Face mask requirements for all Amtrak passengers and crew remain in place.

Amtrak ridership has been increasing. For the most recent travel period that included the Memorial Day holiday, ridership exceeded 50% of pre-pandemic levels.