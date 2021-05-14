Topgolf breaks ground on third Maryland location

Topgolf's high-tech driving range, bar and restaurant is set to begin construction on its third Maryland location, which is scheduled to open in Baltimore in the fall of 2022.

The Baltimore Topgolf will be adjacent to Horseshoe Casino and M&T Stadium at the intersection of Stockholm and Warner Streets on nearly six acres in Baltimore’s Southern Gateway Entertainment District.

It will be the third Topgolf in Maryland. Topgolf opened its Germantown location early last year and its National Harbor location in 2019.

Topgolf also has a location in Ashburn, Virginia. Its Alexandria location, the first Topgolf in the U.S. when it opened in 2005, closed last year.

The Baltimore Topgolf will be 65,000 square feet across three levels, with multiple bars, a patio and roof terraces, 90 hitting bays, a full service restaurant and event space for corporate events and private parties.

Topgolf says it will also employ more than 500 people when it opens.

The six-acre Topgolf location will occupy what was formerly the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. Topgolf bought the property from the City of Baltimore. The purchase helped fund last year’s relocation of the animal shelter to its new, larger in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Horseshoe Casino ownership also contributed to the site purchase. It is the latest addition to the the Southern Gateway district and Horseshoe’s longstanding plan to make the area a more diversified entertainment destination.

Topgolf estimates its Baltimore location will contribute $264.5 million to the city’s economy over 10 years.

Topgolf currently has 69 locations and says they attract 20 million visitors a year.