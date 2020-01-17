Topgolf opens newest location in Germantown

Topgolf's new location at 20101 Century Blvd. in Germantown, Maryland, is the second Topgolf to open in the last six months.

Topgolf’s newest high-tech driving range, bar and restaurant in the D.C. area opened Friday just off Interstate 270 in Germantown, Maryland.

The new location at 20101 Century Blvd. is the second Topgolf location to open in the last six months. A Topgolf at National Harbor opened last June.

“Germantown is a true live, work and play community, and we are thrilled to not only bring jobs and revenue to this growing area, but also access to the innovative entertainment experiences that only Topgolf can offer,” CEO Dolf Berle said in a statement.

The 65,000-square-foot, three-level Germantown location includes 102 hitting bays. Visitors can hit microchipped balls that provide accuracy, distance and other performance data. It will also host social leagues, golf tournaments and lessons, among other activities.

In addition to Germantown and National Harbor, Topgolf has a third area location in Ashburn, Virginia.

The Topgolf location in Alexandria, Virginia — the first in the nation when it opened in 2005 — closed this month.

