CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer seeks full FDA approval | Md. partnership to help kids | Metro to expand bus service | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Take a look at…

Take a look at The Wharf’s next luxury condos (Penthouse goes for $12M)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 7, 2021, 10:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The 12-story, 96-unit waterfront Amaris condominium will add an unusual twist to Southwest D.C.’s skyline, with its curved, glass-walled design. (Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfront)
The 12-story, 96-unit waterfront Amaris condominium will add an unusual twist to Southwest D.C.’s skyline, with its curved, glass-walled design.

Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfr
The condos range in size from 700-square-foot one-bedrooms, to 6,000-square-foot four-bedrooms. (Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfront)
The condos range in size from 700-square-foot one-bedrooms, to 6,000-square-foot four-bedrooms.

Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfr
A one-bedroom starts at $690,000. A two-bedroom starts at nearly $1.4 million. (Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfront)
A one-bedroom starts at $690,000. A two-bedroom starts at nearly $1.4 million.

Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfr
Condos include European white oak flooring, custom Italian kitchen and bath cabinetry, honed marble kitchen countertops and waterfall-edge kitchen islands to start. (Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfront)
Condos include European white oak flooring, custom Italian kitchen and bath cabinetry, honed marble kitchen countertops and waterfall-edge kitchen islands to start.

Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfr
(1/4)
The 12-story, 96-unit waterfront Amaris condominium will add an unusual twist to Southwest D.C.’s skyline, with its curved, glass-walled design. (Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfront)
The condos range in size from 700-square-foot one-bedrooms, to 6,000-square-foot four-bedrooms. (Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfront)
A one-bedroom starts at $690,000. A two-bedroom starts at nearly $1.4 million. (Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfront)
Condos include European white oak flooring, custom Italian kitchen and bath cabinetry, honed marble kitchen countertops and waterfall-edge kitchen islands to start. (Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfront)

The Wharf developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront has released renderings of its forthcoming Amaris condominium building that will be part of Phase 2 at The Wharf. Penthouses at the striking, Rafael Viñoly-designed building will top out at $12 million.

Sales will begin, by appointment, this June. The condo building is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Amaris is Latin for “you are loved.”

The 12-story, 96-unit waterfront condominium will add an unusual twist to Southwest D.C.’s skyline, with its curved, glass-walled design. It is the first project in D.C. for Viñoly Architects. The company’s other projects have included 432 Park Ave. in Manhattan, currently the world’s tallest occupied all-residential building.

The condos range in size from 700-square-foot one-bedrooms, to 6,000-square-foot four-bedrooms, including split-level penthouses. Each has a private balcony or terrace.

A one-bedroom starts at $690,000. A two-bedroom starts at nearly $1.4 million. A three-bedroom starts at $1.8 million, and a four-bedroom starts at nearly $7.3 million. Those penthouses also range from about $2 million to more than $12 million.

What do buyers get for that kind of money? European white oak flooring, custom Italian kitchen and bath cabinetry, honed marble kitchen countertops and waterfall-edge kitchen islands to start.

The building will have a fitness center with private training rooms, a two-lane indoor saltwater lap pool and a full spa suite. There will be an outdoor terrace on the building’s sixth floor with waterfront seating and fire pits.

It will have a car elevator. A valet takes the owner’s car and pulls it into an elevator, which takes the vehicle down into the parking garage.

The building also will have 16,000 square feet of ground-level retail space opening on to a 1.5-acre park called The Green.

Phase 1 of The Wharf opened in 2017 with more than 2 million square feet of development. Phase 2 will add another 1 million square feet.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA employees worry new diversity and inclusion efforts won't reach local facilities

A threat-based methodology is FedRAMP’s next step toward simplicity with rigor

May We Say Thank You 2021

Space Force lays out plan to become military's first 'digital service'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up