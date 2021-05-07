Take a look at The Wharf’s next luxury condos (Penthouse goes for $12M)

The 12-story, 96-unit waterfront condominium called Amaris will add an unusual twist to Southwest D.C.’s skyline, with its curved, glass-walled design. The condos range from one-bedrooms to four-bedroom split-level penthouses.

The 12-story, 96-unit waterfront Amaris condominium will add an unusual twist to Southwest D.C.’s skyline, with its curved, glass-walled design. Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfr The condos range in size from 700-square-foot one-bedrooms, to 6,000-square-foot four-bedrooms. Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfr A one-bedroom starts at $690,000. A two-bedroom starts at nearly $1.4 million. Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfr Condos include European white oak flooring, custom Italian kitchen and bath cabinetry, honed marble kitchen countertops and waterfall-edge kitchen islands to start. Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfr ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The Wharf developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront has released renderings of its forthcoming Amaris condominium building that will be part of Phase 2 at The Wharf. Penthouses at the striking, Rafael Viñoly-designed building will top out at $12 million.

Sales will begin, by appointment, this June. The condo building is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Amaris is Latin for “you are loved.”

The 12-story, 96-unit waterfront condominium will add an unusual twist to Southwest D.C.’s skyline, with its curved, glass-walled design. It is the first project in D.C. for Viñoly Architects. The company’s other projects have included 432 Park Ave. in Manhattan, currently the world’s tallest occupied all-residential building.

The condos range in size from 700-square-foot one-bedrooms, to 6,000-square-foot four-bedrooms, including split-level penthouses. Each has a private balcony or terrace.

A one-bedroom starts at $690,000. A two-bedroom starts at nearly $1.4 million. A three-bedroom starts at $1.8 million, and a four-bedroom starts at nearly $7.3 million. Those penthouses also range from about $2 million to more than $12 million.

What do buyers get for that kind of money? European white oak flooring, custom Italian kitchen and bath cabinetry, honed marble kitchen countertops and waterfall-edge kitchen islands to start.

The building will have a fitness center with private training rooms, a two-lane indoor saltwater lap pool and a full spa suite. There will be an outdoor terrace on the building’s sixth floor with waterfront seating and fire pits.

It will have a car elevator. A valet takes the owner’s car and pulls it into an elevator, which takes the vehicle down into the parking garage.

The building also will have 16,000 square feet of ground-level retail space opening on to a 1.5-acre park called The Green.

Phase 1 of The Wharf opened in 2017 with more than 2 million square feet of development. Phase 2 will add another 1 million square feet.