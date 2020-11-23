Sheetz rolls out a doughnut-flavored beer

Gas and convenience store chain Sheetz will roll out a limited-edition doughnut flavored beer on Friday.

“Project Happy Hole-idayz” is brewed by Asheville, North Carolina-based Wicked Weed Brewing Co., and is made with one-pound of Sheetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes per barrel.

It will be available at 432 Sheetz locations, including those in Virginia and will be sold until current supplies last, and will not be restocked once sold out.

“As we’ve expanded distribution, Sheetz has become an important retail partner,” said Wicked Weed Chief Commercial Officer Justin Crouch.

“Wicked Weed’s relationship with Sheetz goes back to the early days, when we were a self-distributing brewery. During long road trips delivering beer across North Carolina, our sales team would start and end their days filling up our trucks and refueling with Sheetz food.”

The beer is described as a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh baked doughnuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley.

Four packs of the 16-ounce cans will sell for $7.99 and will be available beginning at 4 p.m. Nov. 27.

“This year has been a rough one for all of us and we’re hopeful this beer can lift the spirits of our customers as we embark on the holiday season and look forward to next year,” said Ryan Sheetz, vice president of marketing and brand for the company.

In addition to Virginia, the beer will be sold at Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Its Maryland stores are not on the list.