Montgomery County rolls out another $3.8 million in restaurant relief grants

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 19, 2021, 9:47 AM

Montgomery County is now taking applications for its third round of relief grants for restaurants in the Maryland county that are still facing pandemic-related financial challenges.

This round totals $3.8 million, and will be distributed in $10,000 grants to eligible restaurants that have not previously received county relief grants. Restaurants that already received county relief grants may be eligible for an additional $5,000.

In the first two rounds of grant awards — in December and in February — Montgomery County awarded grants to more than 900 restaurants. When this third round is complete, it will have distributed more than $16.5 million in direct business assistance to county businesses.

The funding for the MoCo Restaurant Relief Fund comes from Maryland’s RELIEF Act of 2021, that was passed by the Maryland General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan. It is administered by the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

Applications are being taken through May 28, and funds will be distributed by June 30.

In addition to restaurants, caterers, food trucks, wineries and breweries are also eligible to apply for the Montgomery County grants.

