Len the Plumber buys Larry & Sons

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 5, 2021, 10:50 AM

Baltimore-based Len the Plumber has acquired Hagerstown, Maryland-based Larry & Sons for an undisclosed sum, expanding its Mid-Atlantic footprint.

Larry & Sons provides plumbing and HVAC services in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Len the Plumber’s service area includes the D.C. metro. It also does business in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Len the Plumber was acquired in February 2020 by Thompson Street Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum, with intentions of using the new capital for expansion.

“It was very important to us that we chose an equity partner that could help us execute an aggressive M&A strategy right away,” said Len the Plumber CEO Jeff Cooper at the time of the sale to Thompson Street Capital. Cooper still serves as Len the Plumber’s chief executive.

Len the Plumber was founded in 1996 by Len Bush. Larry and John Corbett founded Corbett Brothers Pluming in the early 1960s. It later became Larry’s Plumbing and Heating when Larry Corbett became the sole owner, and eventually Larry & Sons.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

