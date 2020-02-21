Private equity firm buys Len the Plumber

Local residential plumbing contractor Len the Plumber has been acquired by Thompson Street Capital Partners.

Local residential plumbing contractor Len the Plumber has been acquired by Thompson Street Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum, and will use the new investment for expansion.

Baltimore-based Len the Plumber was founded in 1996 by Len Bush. It does business in the Washington and Baltimore regions, as well as Delaware and Pennsylvania.

It is the largest privately-owned residential plumbing repair and service company in the mid-Atlantic.

Len the Plumber said Thompson Street Capital’s experience will accelerate its growth strategy.

“It was very important to us that we chose an equity partner that could help us execute an aggressive M&A add-on strategy right away,” said Len the Plumber chief executive Jeff Cooper.

The company gave no details of expansion plans.

