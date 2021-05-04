DC’s Thai Chef Street Food brings Bangkok street food to Rockville

Thai Chef Street Food in D.C. will open a second restaurant at Rockville Town Square.

Dupont Circle’s Thai Chef Street Food restaurant will open second location at Rockville Town Square in Rockville, Maryland, this summer.

Like its D.C. location, its menu will feature Bangkok-style vendor food served on streets in the Thai capital.

“We believe if you haven’t had Thai street food, you haven’t had Thai food,” said Chalisa Fitts, who owns the restaurants with her mother Pornnapa, both of whom were born and raised in Bangkok, and father David Weston.

Menu items includes street food, such as moo-ping, BBQ pork on skewers, catfish dry curry and Thai eggplant, with kaffir lime, peppercorn and fresh basil.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

The Fitts took over Thai Chef, at 1712 Connecticut Ave NW, in 2017, remodeled it, revised its menu and renamed it Thai Chef Street Food.

The 3,500-square-foot Rockville location at Federal Realty’s Rockville Town Square will join other restaurants, including La Canela, Spice Xing, and Peter Change. HalfSmoke and Plaza Oaxaca will soon open at Rockville Town Square.