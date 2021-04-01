CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
April Fools’ prank: PEEPS’ cauliflower flavor

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 1, 2021, 10:20 AM

The newest PEEPS flavor? Cauliflower derived from Green Giant. (Courtesy Just Born Quality Confections)

Editor’s note: In news that is sure to send shockwaves through the no-doubt substantial community of fresh veggie/marshmallow dessert devotees, we have been informed that the press release the below story was based on was an April Fools’ Day prank. If wanting to believe in the crisp crunch of cauliflower crossed with the entire daily recommended sugar intake all carefully molded into a bunny-shaped confection makes us fools, we will gladly accept the label. The original story follows below. 

Here is one way to get your kids to eat vegetables: Let them eat PEEPS.

PEEPS maker Just Born Quality Confections, which drops unusual flavors of its marshmallow candy regularly, announced it has teamed with Green Giant for a cauliflower-flavored version of PEEPS, just in time for Easter. The announcement was an April Fools’ Day prank.

While it can hardly be considered a proper serving of vegetables, PEEPS does say the subtle cauliflower flavor is derived from Green Giant Riced Veggies Cauliflower.

“The cauliflower trend is hard to miss. These days we see it being used in everything from pizza crusts to tots and beyond. We thought it was time for PEEPS to get in on the fun,” said Caitlin Servian, PEEPS brand manager.

Just last week, PEEPS introduced a limited-time Pepsi flavored version, with marshmallow shaped Pepsi cans.

Other PEEPS flavors it has introduced have included Pancake and Syrup, Froot Loops, Fruit Punch and Hot Tamales. (Just Born also makes Hot Tamales and Mike & Ike candies.) Just Born has been selling PEEPS since 1953.

The company opened its first-ever retail store, Peeps & Co., at National Harbor in 2009. It closed when its lease was up in January 2020. All of PEEPS retail stores in other locations have also closed.

The Washington Nationals leased the former PEEPS National Harbor space last fall for a Nats Team store.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

