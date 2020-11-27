CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Nats store opens at National Harbor

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 27, 2020, 8:44 AM

The Washington Nationals store at 150 National Plaza. (Courtesy National Harbor)

A Washington Nationals store is the newest retail addition to National Harbor.

The store is in the Waterfront District at 150 National Plaza; it sits just below the big National Harbor holiday tree.

This is the only Nats Team store outside of Nationals Park.

“For many Washington Nationals fans, we can say that we’ve put a store full of Nationals holiday gifts under our National Harbor Tree,” said Jackie Saunders, assistant vice president of marketing at National Harbor.

National Harbor also plans some Nats-related events in conjunction with the new store, including Nats features playing on the jumbo screen, bullpen cart demos and visits from the mascot or from the racing Presidents through the season.

The store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with curbside pickup available. Some merchandise is on sale at up to 60% through Nov. 29.

