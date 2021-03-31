CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » The Bullpen is back…

The Bullpen is back in time for Nats’ home opener

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 31, 2021, 8:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
When the Bullpen reopens for Opening Day, there will be socially distanced tables and other COVID-19 precautions in place, including mask requirements, contact tracing and mobile ordering. (Courtesy The Bullpen)

The Bullpen, the big, admission-free outdoor picnic area by Nationals Park, will open to the public April 1, in time for the Washington Nationals’ home opener against the New York Mets.

It’ll look a little different, with socially distanced tables and other COVID-19 precautions in place, including mask requirements, contact tracing and mobile ordering. But there will be no shortage of food and beverages — both before, during and after the game.

In addition to the Bullpen Bar, the Bullpen will serve grilled hot dogs, as well as barbecue and chicken from the new Due South food cart and daiquiris from the Daq Shack.

The Bullpen will have Happy Hour from the third to seventh innings, including all drinks for $5.

It opens at 3 p.m. April 1, ahead of the 7:09 p.m. start of the Nats versus Mets game. It also will open April 3 and April 4 for the Nats’ next home games.

This is the 13th season for the Bullpen. In addition to home games, it hosts Truckeroo, the monthly food truck festival for D.C. food trucks held between April and September, and is available for bookings for concerts, movies or other large events.

The Bullpen is at 1201 Half St., SE.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Retirement claims backlog continues to rise, exceeding January's 8-year record

OMB blocks sale of National Archives facility listed as underutilized federal property

Military suicides rose in 2020, especially in reserve forces

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up