The Bullpen is back in time for Nats’ home opener

The Bullpen, the big, admission-free outdoor picnic area by Nationals Park will open to the public April 1, in time for the Washington Nationals’ home opener against the New York Mets.

The Bullpen, the big, admission-free outdoor picnic area by Nationals Park, will open to the public April 1, in time for the Washington Nationals’ home opener against the New York Mets.

It’ll look a little different, with socially distanced tables and other COVID-19 precautions in place, including mask requirements, contact tracing and mobile ordering. But there will be no shortage of food and beverages — both before, during and after the game.

In addition to the Bullpen Bar, the Bullpen will serve grilled hot dogs, as well as barbecue and chicken from the new Due South food cart and daiquiris from the Daq Shack.

The Bullpen will have Happy Hour from the third to seventh innings, including all drinks for $5.

It opens at 3 p.m. April 1, ahead of the 7:09 p.m. start of the Nats versus Mets game. It also will open April 3 and April 4 for the Nats’ next home games.

This is the 13th season for the Bullpen. In addition to home games, it hosts Truckeroo, the monthly food truck festival for D.C. food trucks held between April and September, and is available for bookings for concerts, movies or other large events.

The Bullpen is at 1201 Half St., SE.