Live! Casino adding sports-themed lounge, restaurant and potential betting venue

Sports & Social construction is currently underway. The $12 million addition is expected to open in Winter 2021.

Live Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills is converting its Center Stage performance venue into a sports-themed lounge, restaurant and — pending Maryland voter approval — a sports betting venue.

Sports & Social construction is currently underway. The $12 million addition is expected to open in Winter 2021.

The 212-seat Sports & Social will include more than 100 linear feet of LED screens, including a 47-foot wide main screen. Live! says every guest will be able to watch at least 10 games at once.

It will also include two main bars, VIP lounges, tiered viewing lounge chairs, casino games and other games, including mini-bowling and foosball.

Pending approval of Question 2, a referendum question on Maryland’s Nov. 3 ballot that, if approved by voters, would allow sports and events betting at licensed facilities, Sports & Social will also include sports betting through a partnership with FanDuel. It would include both self-service betting kiosks and retail windows.

Live! Casino owner The Cordish Companies already has Sports & Social venues at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Busch Stadium, the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park and the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

Another one opens later this year at the new Live! Casino Pittsburgh. Another opens at Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia next year.