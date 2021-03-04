CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » New unemployment filings level…

New unemployment filings level off in DC, Md. but rise in Virginia

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 4, 2021, 8:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Unemployment numbers are reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/designer491)

New unemployment filings in Maryland and the District fell last week, and there was only a modest increase in initial jobless claims nationwide — but initial claims rose sharply in Virginia.

Nationwide, 745,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time during the week ending Feb. 27. Up 9,000 from the previous week. Unadjusted, excluding seasonal factors, initial claims last week totaled 748,078.

The number of Americans currently receiving standard unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low of 4.3 million. That’s 124,000 fewer than the previous week, though the Labor Department does not distinguish between benefits voluntarily ended or those that have expired.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits, unadjusted, during the week ending Feb. 27 for D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

D.C.

Week ending Feb. 27: 938
Week ending Feb .20: 971

Maryland

Week ending Feb. 27: 7.004
Week Ending Feb. 20: 8,420

Virginia

Week ending Feb. 27: 16,530
Week ending Feb. 20: 11,944

The Department of Labor posts weekly unemployment claims by state online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Checking DoD's homework on acquisition reforms top of mind for Sen. Kaine

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up