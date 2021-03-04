New unemployment filings level off in DC, Md. but rise in Virginia

New unemployment filings in Maryland and the District fell last week, and there was only a modest increase in initial jobless claims nationwide — but initial claims rose sharply in Virginia.

New unemployment filings in Maryland and the District fell last week, and there was only a modest increase in initial jobless claims nationwide — but initial claims rose sharply in Virginia.

Nationwide, 745,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time during the week ending Feb. 27. Up 9,000 from the previous week. Unadjusted, excluding seasonal factors, initial claims last week totaled 748,078.

The number of Americans currently receiving standard unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low of 4.3 million. That’s 124,000 fewer than the previous week, though the Labor Department does not distinguish between benefits voluntarily ended or those that have expired.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits, unadjusted, during the week ending Feb. 27 for D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

D.C.

Week ending Feb. 27: 938

Week ending Feb .20: 971

Maryland

Week ending Feb. 27: 7.004

Week Ending Feb. 20: 8,420

Virginia

Week ending Feb. 27: 16,530

Week ending Feb. 20: 11,944

The Department of Labor posts weekly unemployment claims by state online.