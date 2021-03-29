CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Fauquier Bank, Virginia National…

Fauquier Bank, Virginia National will merge April 1

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 29, 2021, 8:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Fauquier Bank and Virginia National Bank have received shareholder approval for their previously-announced merger and will complete it April 1. (Courtesy Fauquier Bank)

Fauquier Bankshares and Virginia National Bankshares Corp., parent companies of Fauquier Bank and Virginia National Bank, have received shareholder approval for their previously announced merger, and will complete it April 1.

It merges one of the Washington region’s oldest banks with Charlottesville, Virginia-based Virginia National, giving it a presence in Northern Virginia. Virginia National currently has one branch in Winchester, and four in Charlottesville, and opens another in Richmond this summer.

Warrenton-based Fauquier Bank, founded in 1902, has about a dozen branches in Fauquier and Prince William counties.

When complete, Fauquier Bank branches will be rebranded as Virginia National Bank branches.

The merger will create a bank with $1.7 billion in assets, $1.5 billion in deposits, $1.2 billion in loans and $1.1 billion in customer assets under management.

“The enhanced scale and complementary business lines resulting from this transaction provides the best opportunity for both banks to better serve our major constituencies. There is a long-standing mutual respect between our two companies,” said Marc Bogan, president and CEO of Fauquier Bank, when the merger was first announced in October.

Virginia National shareholders will own 51.4% of the bank; Fauquier Bank shareholders, 48.6%.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Frontline feds facing inconsistent access to COVID vaccines

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up