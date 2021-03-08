CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.04 to $65.05 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell $1.12 to $68.24 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 1 cent to $2.05 a gallon. April heating fell 3 cents to $1.91 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $20.50 to $1,678 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 2 cents to $25.27 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.09 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.87 Japanese yen from 108.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.1858 from $$1.1912.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up