Amazon opens ‘last mile’ delivery stations in Prince William County

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 24, 2021, 9:11 AM

Amazon continues to expand its D.C.-area network of last-mile delivery stations, officially opening two more, in Gainesville and Manassas, Virginia.

The stations were first announced in November, and join two other state-of-the-art delivery stations Amazon opened in Lanham and Upper Marlboro, Maryland, last fall.

The delivery stations in Prince William County employ 200 people.

The stations in Maryland’s Prince George’s County employ 300.

They are all smaller sorting facilities that receive packages from Amazon’s larger fulfillment and sorting centers. Amazon currently has 12 large distribution centers throughout Virginia, including Ashburn, Springfield and Sterling, and four large distribution centers in Maryland.

These last-mile delivery stations also create jobs for independent home delivery drivers through Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program.

Independent drivers earn between $18 and $25 per hour. Workers at last-mile delivery stations have a starting wage of $15.40 an hour.

“Last-mile” is a supply chain delivery term that actually can mean a delivery range of 50 miles or more, and is the last leg for getting merchandise to customers.

The 75,000-square-foot Gainesville station is located at 5533 Wellington Road. The 164,000-square-foot Manassas station is at 11920 Balls Ford Road.

As part of their openings, Amazon donated $5,000 each to Youth for Tomorrow and K-9 Caring Angels.

Jeff Clabaugh

