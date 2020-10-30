Amazon opens ‘last mile’ delivery stations in Lanham, Upper Marlboro

Amazon, with four large distribution facilities in Maryland, has opened two state-of-the-art delivery stations, smaller sorting facilities that get packages delivered to the last mile, often using independent drivers.

Amazon, with four large distribution facilities in Maryland, has opened two state-of-the-art delivery stations, smaller sorting facilities that get packages delivered to the last mile, often using independent drivers.

Amazon says the two delivery stations, in Lanham and Upper Marlboro, will speed up deliveries for customers in Prince George’s County.

The two facilities, both now open, employ more than 300 new full- and part-time employees.

The 250,000-square-foot Upper Marlboro delivery station and the 86,000-square-foot Lanham delivery stations are being used to supplement capacity and flexibility for Amazon’s delivery capabilities.

Both stations use Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program, creating hundreds of full-time delivery driver jobs. Independent contractors can find information about delivering for Amazon through its Amazon Flex program.

Most independent Flex drivers earn between $18 and $25 an hour.

As part of the Upper Marlboro opening, Amazon partnered with Frederick Douglass High School in Upper Marlboro, donating $10,000 in school supplies, including small desks and Amazon-branded computers.

Amazon also has 12 fulfillment and sorting centers and delivery stations in Virginia, including Ashland, Springfield and Sterling in Northern Virginia. Its new HQ2 in Arlington County continues to ramp up hiring and expansion.