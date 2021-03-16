A Flying Dog beer for your video call flubs

Frederick, Maryland’s Flying Dog Brewery’s newest beer pays tribute to the pandemic-fueled rise in work-from-home video calls. Actually, to one of the most common video call fails.

Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery’s newest beer pays tribute to the pandemic-fueled rise in work-from-home video calls. Actually, to one of the most common video call fails.

The red ale is called “You’re on Mute.”

“Crafted to take the edge off a day full of virtual meetings that could have been emails, this medium-bodied Red Ale balances toasted malts, and just a hint of chocolate, with a perfectly engineered blend of hops and aromas,” Flying Dog said of You’re on Mute.

The beer is brewed with Galaxy hops and has a 6.2% ABV.

You’re on Mute will be available at Frederick bars and restaurants in early April and then make its way to stores in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles later next month.

“A unifying experience for people this year has been the transition to working from home and all of the ups and downs that come with that shift. Technology brings with it challenges as well as comedy, and the act that without fail, you have at some point been on mute,” said Flying Dog marketing VP James Maravetz.

Flying Dog brews up to 20 styles of beers found in bars and stores at any given time. Its catchy labels have been designed by artist Ralph Steadman since 1995.

For several years, it has been working with the University of Maryland’s agriculture school to find hops that can be successfully grown and commercialized in Maryland.