Big food hall planned for Riverdale Park in Md.

The Station at Riverdale Park, in Riverdale Park, Maryland, which opened as a mixed-use development with Prince George’s County’s first Whole Foods in 2017, is getting a large food court and ghost kitchen addition.

The Station at Riverdale Park, in Riverdale Park, Maryland, which opened as a mixed-use development with Prince George’s County’s first Whole Foods in 2017, is getting a large food court and ghost kitchen addition.

Riverdale Park Station developer Calvin Cafritz Enterprises brought on Hospitality HQ to operate the new food hall and ghost kitchens, set to open this summer. The 8,500-square-foot addition, at 4501 Woodberry St., will have a total of nine food vendors between the food hall and ghost kitchen spaces. It will include a bar and indoor/outdoor seating for 175 people.

In addition to serving Riverdale Park Station residents and others living and working nearby, Cafritz expects it to serve as a pit stop on a new hiking and biking trail, the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail, that will run from North of College Park to the District.

The food hall will have a dedicated contactless pickup station.

Hospitality HQ has designed and operates a number of food halls across the station, including the rotating restaurant pop-up in D.C., Prather’s on the Alley, in Mount Vernon Triangle.

Hospitality HQ has not selected any vendors for the project yet. Interested vendors can apply for space by contacting founding partner Akhtar Nawab.

The food hall will join Denizens Brewing Co.’s brewery, taproom and restaurant at The Station at Riverdale Park, as well as Burtons Grill & Bar, District Taco, The Habit Burger and Jersey Mike’s.