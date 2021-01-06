Stomping Ground set to open new restaurant, food market in Old Town Alexandria

Stomping Ground Restaurant, in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, is opening a new restaurant and food market in Old Town Alexandria as part of a $5 million building renovation.

The Atrium Building, located at 277 S. Washington St., is undergoing a top-to-bottom renovation, and Stomping Ground will be among new tenants with Mae’s Market & Cafe, an all-day food market, and Virginia’s Darling Restaurant.

The market will open in February, and the new restaurant is slated to open at the end of 2021.

Alexandria-based coworking operator ALX Community will open a 15,000-square-foot coworking space at the Atrium Building this fall. Its other location is on North Lee Street in Old Town.

The Atrium Building, near the Old Town Waterfront, was built in 1978 as the headquarters building for Time Life Inc. It was renovated in 1999 and acquired by WC & AN Miller Co. from Carr Company in 2015.

Renovations to the lobby area are already underway. When law firm Oliff PLC relocates this spring, work on the upper floors and penthouse level will begin and be completed by the fall.

Other tenants at the Atrium Building include the American Staffing Association and the National Breast Cancer Center for Medical Faculty Associates.