Montgomery Co. rolls out round 2 restaurant grants, includes more money for previous recipients

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation said it will administer the second round of relief grants beginning Feb. 1, using $4.9 million in new state funding.

Montgomery County, Maryland’s second round of coronavirus relief restaurant grants has money for new recipients, as well as additional funds for restaurants who received grant funds in the first round.

The $10,000 grants are available to restaurants that did not receive funding in the first round, however first round grant recipients are automatically eligible for an additional $5,000 in assistance and do not need to reapply.

New applications must be received by the close of business on Feb. 10. The funds can be used to cover a variety of expenses, including rent and payroll.

Montgomery County’s first round of restaurant relief grants went to 793 applicants.

In addition to restaurants, food trucks, caterers, wineries and breweries are eligible to apply as well.

First-round recipients will automatically receive the supplemental $5,000 grant, provided that they are still open and meet previous eligibility requirements. Round 1 recipients will receive an email with details about their supplemental grants.

All grants will be distributed by March 15.

“While restaurants were appreciative of the first round of support, it is clear they need additional help. This latest round of Restaurant Relief Grant money is another important way to reach local restaurants that hadn’t previously benefited from the program, while helping to provide additional support for past recipients as they face an already challenging winter,” said Benjamin Wu, president and CEO of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

A list of first round restaurant relief grant recipients in Montgomery County is available online, as is information about how additional restaurants can apply.