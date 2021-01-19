Ocean City’s Beach Plaza Hotel has closed permanently

The Beach Plaza Hotel, one of the oldest Boardwalk hotels in Ocean City, has permanently closed.

The late founders of the Phillips Seafood restaurant chain opened the Beach Plaza Hotel in 1973. Brice and Shirley Phillips opened their first restaurant, Phillip’s Crab House, in Ocean City in 1956.

The Phillips family heirs have closed and plan to sell the property as part of the Phillips estate settlement, O.C. Today reports.

Shirley Phillips died in 2017. Bruce Phillips died in 2011.

“Through our time on the Ocean City Boardwalk, we’ve loved getting to know our guests who stayed with us year after year. From long family vacations and fun-filled getaways to wedding celebrations and quick weekend escapes, the Beach Plaza Hotel was an inviting home for thousands of travelers across the years,” the Phillips family said in a Facebook post dated Jan. 12.

“Thank you for building your memories with us. We’ve absolutely loved being a part of it.”

Anyone with reservations for 2021 should reach out to the hotel at info@beachplazaoc.com for refunds.

The four-story hotel has 132 rooms and suites, including large apartments. The hotel’s front porch is directly in the Ocean City Boardwalk at 1301 Atlantic Ave.

The Beach Plaza Hotel’s onsite restaurant, Ocean Thirteen (https://www.ocean13ocmd.com/) has also permanently closed its hotel location. Its owners say in a Facebook posting they are looking for another location and hope to reopen elsewhere with a “whole new concept” soon.