New coronavirus restrictions slash Maryland casino gaming revenue

Since reopening this summer, Maryland’s casinos had actually been generating close to year-ago gaming revenues, even operating at 50% capacity, but that changed with reimplemented coronavirus restrictions in December.

Maryland’s six casinos generated $119.4 million in total gaming revenue in December, down 19.1% from December 2019.

Gaming revenue at MGM National Harbor was down 22.5% to $48.5 million. Live! Casino & Hotel reported $42.8 million in December gaming revenue, down 17.2%. Horseshoe Casino’s gaming revenue of $12.7 million was down 32% from a year ago.

Last month, Prince George’s County, home to MGM National Harbor, and Anne Arundel County, where Live! Casino is located, cut maximum capacity to 25% as of Dec. 16, and ordered indoor dining and bars at casinos closed.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had been operating at 25% capacity under new city orders since November.

The reduced capacity and lower gaming revenue also meant less money for the state.

Contributions to Maryland’s Education Trust Fund from gaming revenue was $36.2 million last month, down 20.4% from a year ago.

Maryland’s three smaller casinos — Hollywood Casino Perryville, Ocean Downs and Rocky Gap — are all still allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenues online.