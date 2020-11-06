CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 10 million cases | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Maryland casinos are close to year ago gambling revenues

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 6, 2020, 8:29 AM

Total gaming revenue in Maryland in October was $142.7 million, down 0.9%. (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Despite a 50% capacity limit at Maryland’s six casinos, combined gaming revenue in October was down less than 1% from October last year.

Total gaming revenue last month was $142.7 million, down 0.9%. The state collects $59.9 million of that, $43.6 million of which goes to the Maryland Education Trust Fund.

Total gaming revenue at MGM National Harbor was $56.6 million, down 5.5% from last year. Gaming revenue at Live! Casino & Hotel was $49.6 million, up 4.1%.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $17.3 million in October gaming revenue, down 9.5%.

The October results were boosted by the state’s three smaller casinos. Gaming revenue and Hollywood Casino was up 19.9%, Ocean Downs Casino gaming revenue was up 4.2% and Rocky Gap Casino gaming revenue was up 10.2%.

Total gaming revenue at Maryland’s six casinos in September was actually 1% higher than September 2019, the first time that has happened since the pandemic began.

Maryland’s casinos were closed to the public starting in mid-Mach. July was the first full month all casinos were open.

In addition to limiting gaming floor capacity to 50%, not all on-property bars, restaurants and retail stores have reopened.

MGM National Harbor cut its workforce by 25%, or almost 780 jobs in August.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date gaming revenue distributions online.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the Live! Casino & Hotel gaming revenue. 

