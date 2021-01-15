Leidos acquires Reston’s 1901 Group

Reston-based Leidos Holdings has completed its $215 million acquisition of Reston-based IT services company 1901 Group.

Reston, Virginia-based Leidos Holdings has completed its $215 million acquisition of Reston-based IT services company 1901 Group.

1901 Group’s 400 employees will join Leidos as a result of the acquisition.

1901 Group was founded in 2009. The company’s name is a reference to the year 1901, when automaton of the assembly line was invented — factory floor principles it says it are the foundation of its IT enterprise modernization services.

“This is an exciting day for 1901 Group, as we officially become part of the Leidos family, said CEO Sonu Singh. “We are confident this acquisition will provide new opportunities for our team.”

1901 Group specializes in cloud, cybersecurity and digital modernization services. In addition to its Reston headquarters, it has offices in Virginia’s Blacksburg and Abingdon, and personnel at more than two dozen locations across the U.S.

The company’s customers include federal government agencies such as the departments of justice, agriculture and education, as well as the Small Business Administration and U.S. Army.

While a significant acquisition for Leidos, it made two, much larger deals in the last year. In 2020, Leidos acquired Huntsville, Alabama-base Dynetics for $1.65 billion, and L3 Harris Technologies’ security detection and automation business for $1 billion.

Leidos has 36,000 employees and is the third-largest government technology contractor in the D.C. area, with 11,000 employees locally.