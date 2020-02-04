Leidos makes another 10-figure acquisition

Reston, Virginia-based Leidos has announced a deal to acquire L3 Harris Technologies' security detection and automation businesses for $1 billion in cash.

One day after completing its $1.65 billion acquisition of Huntsville, Alabama-based Dynetics, Reston, Virginia-based Leidos has announced a deal to acquire L3 Harris Technologies’ security detection and automation businesses for $1 billion in cash.

The businesses provide airport and other infrastructure screening products, and industrial automation products; they’re based in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and Luton, England, and have a combined 1,200 employees.

Leidos says the acquisition will expand its customer base to an additional 75 countries, diversify its revenue stream and be immediately positive to revenue and profits.

The acquisition will expand Leidos’ security business, including checkpoint CT scanners, people scanners, checked baggage scanners and explosives detectors.

L3 Harris Technologies, based in Melbourne, Florida, is a diversified aerospace and defense technology company with more than 18,000 employees.

On Feb. 3, Leidos completed its acquisition of Dynetics, whose work includes research and development of Hypersonic weapons systems, adding 2,300 employees.

Leidos has about 36,000 employees. It is the third-largest government technology contractor in the D.C. area, with 11,000 employees locally.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.