How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 4:57 PM

Technology companies led stocks to more gains on Wall Street Thursday, reflecting investors’ expectations that the Democratic sweep of Washington means more stimulus is on the way for the economy.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq composite and Russell 2000 index of smaller companies each set closed at all-time highs. Treasury yields continued to climb.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 55.65 points, or 1.5%, to 3,803.79.

The Dow gained 211.73 points, or 0.7%, to 31,041.13.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 326.69 points, or 2.6%, to 13,067.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 38.96 points, or 1.9%, to 2,096.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 47.72 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 434.65 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 179.20 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 122.03 points, or 6.2%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

