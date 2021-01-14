CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Northam urges patience for vaccine rollout | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Fainting Goat’s new ghost kitchen is all about soups and stews

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

January 14, 2021, 10:29 AM

U Street’s Fainting Goat is adding a restaurant extension for takeout and/or delivery that will have a rotating menu of soups, stews, dips, various breads and sandwiches. (Courtesy Fainting Goat)

Six-year-old U Street gastropub Fainting Goat joins the growing list of D.C. restaurants adding a ghost kitchen to its operations — restaurant extensions with menus that are solely for takeout and/or delivery — to help get it through the slow winter months ahead, and the menu suits the season.

No Soup For You is a winter pop-up ghost kitchen operating out of Fainting Goat’s location that will have a rotating menu of soups, stews, dips, various breads and sandwiches.

The homemade soups and stews sell for between $9 and $14 for 16-ounce servings created by Fainting Goat culinary director Nathan Beauchamp and chef Sam George.

Current offerings include chicken pot pie, roasted tomato, braised short rib bread bowl, French onion soup, shrimp gumbo and Italian white bean soup.

Breads, including baguette, cheddar biscuits and sourdough boule, pair well with the $3 dips that include smoked Gouda cheese, honey and black pepper whipped ricotta and white bean hummus.

The No Soup For You menu is only available for takeout or delivery. Fainting Goat will continue offering its regular takeout and delivery menus.

Fainting Goat, at 1330 U St., NW, is part of the Blagden Hospitality Group. Its other restaurants include Tiger Fork, Calico, Hei Hei Tiger and Hi-Lawn.

