INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Home » Business & Finance » Million-dollar homes: There are…

Million-dollar homes: There are now 8 cities in DC area where median home price is $1M

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

January 13, 2021, 8:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The list is led by Chevy Chase, Maryland, with a median selling price last year of just over $1.3 million. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/KatarzynaBialasiewicz)

Rising home values haven’t escaped the high end of the market, and the number of incorporated cities in the D.C. region with a median selling price of $1 million or more in 2020 doubled.

Zillow research says eight incorporated cities in the D.C. area had median selling prices of more than $1 million last year, compared to four in 2019.

The list is led by Chevy Chase, Maryland, with a median selling price last year of just over $1.3 million. That’s up 7.2% from 2019. Chevy Chase is followed by Great Falls, Virginia; Chevy Chase View, Maryland; and McLean, Virginia.

The Washington region ranks eighth nationally, for concentration of million dollar cities.

Nationwide, 70% of metro regions with the most million-dollar cities are concentrated in nine coastal metro areas. Among those, 61 are in the San Francisco Bay Area, 51 in the New York City area and 39 in the Los Angeles area.

Atherton, California, in the San Francisco suburbs, had by far the highest median selling price in 2020, at $6.6 million.

Below are the D.C. region’s eight million-dollar cities, courtesy of Zillow:

The D.C. region’s eight million-dollar cities. (Courtesy Zillow)

The chart below shows top metro areas for million-dollar cities across the country, courtesy of Zillow:

The top metro areas for million-dollar cities across the country. (Courtesy Zillow)

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up