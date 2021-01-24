24-hour diner Amphora closing its Vienna location

Family-owned Amphora Restaurant & Diner is closing its Vienna, Virginia, location after 44 years.

The diner, popular with families, has been serving a mix of international and American dishes 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year since 1977.

Amphora’s last day will be Jan. 12. It did not give a reason for its closing, but thanked its loyal customers in a Facebook posting.

“We have celebrated your engagements, birthdays, graduations and athletic achievements. Couples have met here and returned to renew their vows. Children have grown up here and have come back with their own children. It is impossible to put into words what this place has meant to so many.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must now turn the key … marking the end of an era. To our regulars, guests and long time supports, we appreciate every single person who walked through that door.”

Amphora occupies a prominent downtown Vienna spot at the corner of Maple Avenue and Lewis Street, NW.

Amphora Group owns and operates another diner, Amphora Diner Deluxe in Herndon, as well as Amphora Bakery and Amphora Catering. Those operations are not affected by the Vienna location’s closing.