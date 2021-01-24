INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Business & Finance » 24-hour diner Amphora closing…

24-hour diner Amphora closing its Vienna location

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

January 7, 2021, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Family-owned Amphora Restaurant & Diner is closing its Vienna, Virginia, location after 44 years.

The diner, popular with families, has been serving a mix of international and American dishes 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year since 1977.

Amphora’s last day will be Jan. 12. It did not give a reason for its closing, but thanked its loyal customers in a Facebook posting.

“We have celebrated your engagements, birthdays, graduations and athletic achievements. Couples have met here and returned to renew their vows. Children have grown up here and have come back with their own children. It is impossible to put into words what this place has meant to so many.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must now turn the key … marking the end of an era. To our regulars, guests and long time supports, we appreciate every single person who walked through that door.”

Amphora occupies a prominent downtown Vienna spot at the corner of Maple Avenue and Lewis Street, NW.

Amphora Group owns and operates another diner, Amphora Diner Deluxe in Herndon, as well as Amphora Bakery and Amphora Catering. Those operations are not affected by the Vienna location’s closing.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Coast Guard sets up recruiting corps to deal with struggling numbers

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

DoD marketplace aims to shield supply chain from adversarial capital

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up