Top-ranked Farmbird opening Ballston restaurant

Popular H Street, Northeast grilled chicken restaurant Farmbird is opening a second location at Ballston Exchange, with another D.C. location coming soon as well.

Farmbird ranked No. 3 on Yelp’s 2020 list of America’s Top 100 Places to Eat, with an average 5-Star rating. (Yelp recommends Farmbird’s avocado lime chicken salad).

It will open its Ballston restaurant in the spring at developer Jamestown LP’s Ballston Exchange, a mixed-use redevelopment of side-by-side office high-rises that includes We The Pizza, Shake Shack, Dunkin, CAVA, El Ray Tacos, Hawkers and Phiz Coffee in Arlington County.

Farmbird is taking space formerly occupied by DIRT Restaurant, which closed in February.

Never-frozen grilled chicken plates, salads, sandwiches and roasted vegetables are on Farmbird’s chicken-centric menu.

Farmbird co-founders Andrew Harris and Daniel Koslow opened the H Street location in 2017. In 2018, the pair raised $1 million for expansion.

Farmbird also plans another location on E Street, NW in Penn Quarter. It’s expected to open early next year.

Harris and Koslow, New York transplants, originally launched Farmbird as a catering business at Union Market.