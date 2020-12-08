CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » Top-ranked Farmbird opening Ballston restaurant

Top-ranked Farmbird opening Ballston restaurant

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 8, 2020, 11:20 AM

Farmbird co-founders Andrew Harris and Daniel Koslow are opening another grilled chicken restaurant at Ballston Exchange. (Courtesy Dave Tran/property manager, Jamestown LP)

Popular grilled chicken restaurant Farmbird is opening a second location at Ballston Exchange, with another D.C. location coming soon as well. (Courtesy Dave Tran/property manager, Jamestown LP)

Popular grilled chicken restaurant Farmbird is opening a second location at Ballston Exchange. (Courtesy Dave Tran/property manager, Jamestown LP)

Popular H Street, Northeast grilled chicken restaurant Farmbird is opening a second location at Ballston Exchange in Virginia, with another D.C. location coming soon as well.

Farmbird ranked No. 3 on Yelp’s 2020 list of America’s Top 100 Places to Eat, with an average 5-Star rating. (Yelp recommends Farmbird’s avocado lime chicken salad).

It will open its Ballston restaurant in the spring at developer Jamestown LP’s Ballston Exchange, a mixed-use redevelopment of side-by-side office high-rises that includes We The Pizza, Shake Shack, Dunkin, CAVA, El Ray Tacos, Hawkers and Phiz Coffee in Arlington County.

Farmbird is taking space formerly occupied by DIRT Restaurant, which closed in February.

Never-frozen grilled chicken plates, salads, sandwiches and roasted vegetables are on Farmbird’s chicken-centric menu.

Farmbird co-founders Andrew Harris and Daniel Koslow opened the H Street location in 2017. In 2018, the pair raised $1 million for expansion.

Farmbird also plans another location on E Street, NW in Penn Quarter. It’s expected to open early next year.

Harris and Koslow, New York transplants, originally launched Farmbird as a catering business at Union Market.

