Remodeled Food Lion stores add 2,300 jobs in Mid-Atlantic

Food Lion has completed a $212.5 million remodel of 112 stores in the Mid-Atlantic region, and has hired more than 2,300 more workers for stores in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Food Lion has completed a $212.5 million remodel of 112 stores in the Mid-Atlantic region, and has hired more than 2,300 more workers for stores in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The remodeled Food Lion stores include more local items in the Local Goodness section; expanded inventory of craft beers and wines, and more natural, organic and gluten-free products.

The remodeled stores have expanded produce and meat departments and a wider variety of prepared food items.

Food Lion has expanded its own store brand, Nature’s Promise, of beef, pork, poultry, milk eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items.

Food Lion says 40% of remodeled stores now offer same-day grocery pickup.

This year, Food Lion has donated $100,000 to the Maryland Food Bank, and $60,000 to the Capital Area Food Bank. It is also donating $1,000 to nonprofits that pick up food rescue products from the 112 remodeled stores.

The Mid-Atlantic store remodels are part of a nationwide remodel, which now includes more than 90% of Food Lion’s more than 1,000 stores in 10 states.