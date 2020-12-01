Montgomery County still has restaurant grants available

Montgomery County, Maryland, is still taking applications for its restaurant relief grants, but time to apply is running out.

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation is administering the $8 million MoCo Restaurant Relief Grant program, with grants up to $10,000 to cover a variety of expenses, including rent and payroll, winterizing outdoor dining spaces, HVAC system upgrades, personal protective equipment and sanitation services and job training.

Restaurants eligible must have 100 or fewer full-time employees and be currently open and have been operating since Sept. 1.

In addition to restaurants, food trucks, caterers, wineries and breweries, individual locally-owned franchise restaurants and restaurants in hotels or arts, entertainment and recreational facilities are eligible.

Eligibility and other requirements are posted online.

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation began accepting applications for the grants on Nov. 20.

To date, it has received approximately 500 applications, though it expects to award around 800 grants.

The deadline for applying is 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The grants will be awarded on a lottery system, not a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients will be notified the week of Dec. 7, and funds will be disbursed by Dec. 31.

Grant applications can be made online.