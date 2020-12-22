CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Mexican restaurant Plaza Oaxaca (and dancing) coming to Rockville

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 22, 2020, 8:47 AM

The Plaza Oaxaca restaurant is opening in Rockville. (Courtesy Federal Realty)

Mexican restaurant Plaza Oaxaca will open in Rockville, at Federal Realty’s Rockville Town Square, early next year.

Owners Cecilia Pastor and Maria Barragan, originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, plan to offer a menu of traditional Mexican cuisine, and, once allowed when pandemic restrictions are eventually lifted, will host live music and dance nights at the Maryland restaurant.

Federal Realty says one of the most frequent requests it gets for Rockville Town Square has been a Mexican restaurant.

Plaza Oaxaca will join several other restaurants at Rockville Town Square, including Peter Chang, La Canela, Spice Xing and soon-to-open HalfSmoke.

“The space is beautiful, and we love this neighborhood and the active community,” said Barragan. “We look forward to showcasing our twist on Oaxaca, Mexico favorites such as mole’ and mexical.”

And there will be Mezcal.

The restaurant’s website says, in Spanish, “In Plaza Oaxaca we cook, we share, we toast, but we never forget that Mezcal is for everything bad, for everything good, and if there is no remedy, a liter and a half.”

The 4,500-square-foot restaurant is at 141 Gibbs St. It will be open seven days a week.

Rockville Town Square is home to a 7,200-square-foot ice skating rink, the biggest outdoor ice skating rink between Baltimore and D.C.

