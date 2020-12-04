CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
DC metro unemployment falls to 6.6%, region regains 36,000 jobs

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 4, 2020, 8:50 AM

The unemployment rate in the metropolitan D.C. region was 6.6% in October down from 6.9% in September. However, the jobless rate is still much higher than the 2.9% D.C. metro-area unemployment rate a year earlier, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

October is the most recent month data are available for metropolitan areas.

Unemployment rates in October were higher than a year ago in 384 of the 389 metropolitan statistical areas tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but there was continued improvement in month-over-month unemployment numbers.

The D.C. region gained or regained almost 36,000 jobs in October, though the civilian labor force is still down by more than 116,000 jobs from a year ago.

Baltimore’s unemployment rate rose in October, to 7.2%, up from 7.1% in September. In October 2019, the unemployment rate in the Baltimore area was 3.4%

The highest unemployment rates remain in areas heavily dependent on tourism. Kahului, Hawaii, had the highest October unemployment rate, at 22.5%.

Among cities with a population of 1 million or more, Las Vegas had the highest unemployment rate at 13.8%.

The lowest jobless rate in October among big cities was in Salt Lake City, at 4.1%.

The lowest October unemployment rates among all metropolitan areas were in Ames, Iowa, and Burlington, Vermont, at 1.9% and 2.1% respectively.

