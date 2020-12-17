Amazon moves into another Crystal City building

Amazon is moving into its fifth office building in Virginia's Arlington County. JBG Smith completed a top-to-bottom renovation the property, part of Amazon’s HQ2 office space.

Amazon is moving into its fifth office building in Arlington County. JBG Smith has completed a top-to-bottom renovation of 1770 Crystal Drive as part of Amazon’s HQ2 office space.

The building’s entire 259,000-square-foot office portion of the 14-story building is leased by Amazon.

JBG Smith said it completed the renovation two quarters ahead of schedule and under budget.

The latest addition to Amazon’s leasing — in the area now referred to as National Landing — brings the company to 857,000 square feet in five office buildings, all owned by JBG Smith.

The renovations at 1770 Crystal Drive included floor-to-ceiling glass and metal facades, a two-story lobby, new outdoor terraces on the upper floors, and retail spaces and storefronts.

JBG Smith is also building two office towers totaling 2.1 million square feet of office space near Pentagon City Mall, called Metropolitan Park, which is expected to be completed in 2023.

Amazon marked the two-year anniversary of its decision to locate its second headquarters in Arlington County last month. It surpassed 1,000 hires this summer, and it’s currently filling more than 500 positions. It has pledged to create 25,000 jobs in Arlington County in coming years.