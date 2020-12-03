A US airport first: Shared bicycles at Reagan National

Reagan National Airport is well within comfortable biking distance from many Arlington, Alexandria and D.C. locations.

Arlington County, Virginia, has installed a Capital Bikeshare station at Reagan National Airport, making it the first major metropolitan airport in the U.S. with a dock-based shared bike program.

It is the 99th Capital Bikeshare dock installed in Arlington County.

Reagan National is a good fit for bike commuting. Unlike many airports that are far from city centers, DCA is well within comfortable biking distance from many Arlington, Alexandria and D.C. locations. It is also adjacent to the Mount Vernon Trail, one of the busiest bike trails in the area.

The dock is located next to Garage B/C and just off the multi-use path where the Mount Vernon Trail comes onto airport property.

The county also recently installed a Capital Bikeshare dock near Fashion Centre at Pentagon City Mall at South Fern Street and Army Navy Drive.

Several others will be installed in the county this month, including:

North Fort Meyer Drive and Arlington Boulevard

South Hayes Street and 23rd Street South

Wilson Boulevard and North Oak Street

Arlington Boulevard and Fairfax Drive.

Arlington County is funding the new Capital Bikeshare stations with money from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Lands Access Program grant.

There are currently 500 Capital Bikeshare stations throughout the D.C. area, with more than 4,300 bikes available.