Wunder Garten hosts popups from CHIKO, Toki Underground and more

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 5, 2020, 8:56 AM

Wunder Garten, the big beer garden in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood, is using its outdoor space to host socially distanced events.

Fallfest at Wunder Garten runs Nov. 6 through Nov. 22, and will include pop-ups from restaurants that include CHIKO, Laos in Town, Little Miner Taco, Timber Pizza and Toki Underground.

It also plans to hold craft workshops in the space.

Scheduled arts and crafting classes include a wreath making workshop, a painting class and a blanket knitting event.

Wunder Garten, at 1101 First St. NE, originally opened as a pop-up in 2015 as a D.C. version of a German beer garden, and is now open year-round hosting many events throughout the year. The garden is more than 13,000 square feet.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Nov. 7: CHIKO will serve appetizers and entrees from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 8: She Loves Me, a plant and flower shop in Petworth, will host a Brass Wreath workshop from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Nov. 8: Timber Pizza’s mobile pizza oven will be on-site starting at 12 p.m.
  • Nov.12, 13: Laos in Town will serve its Laotian menu as a pop-up from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Nov.14: Laos in Town will serve Lao street grilled skiers from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Nov.14: D.C. artist Marcella Kriebel will lead a watercolor painting class
  • Nov.15: AR Workshop Alexandria will co-host a “Chunky Blankets & Brews” hand knitting class.
  • Nov.15: Taco truck Little Miner Taco will be on-site starting at noon.
  • Nov.19 – Nov. 22: H Street restaurant Toki Underground will have a a pop-up menu each evening.

“Wunder Garten is the perfect space to safe enjoy drinks and food at a time when many are looking to social distance,” said Wunder Garten co-owner Christopher Lynch. “So many small businesses have been devastated by COVID and these pop-up partnerships are a great way for us and for the community at large to support restaurants, artists and makers.”

