Taco favorite Surfside opens at The Wharf, but no margaritas just yet

Surfside, the D.C. taco restaurant, which now has three locations in the District, is opening its third spot at The Wharf Nov. 6.

The new location is at 33 District Square SW, near live music venue The Anthem.

The Wharf location is on the small side, at about 1,400 square feet with 15 seats inside and an additional 20 outside. The new spot is still awaiting its liquor license, so there are no margaritas or cocktails yet, though it expects to be able to start serving alcohol within a couple of weeks.

Surfside calls its create-your-own tacos and burritos “fresh-Mex.”

The new The Wharf location comes about eight months after Surfside opened a big outpost in D.C.’s Tenleytown neighborhood in Northwest, replacing the former Fire Lake Grill restaurant, which closed in 2014.

A second Surfside location in Dupont Circle — a 24-hour walk-up window taco stand with outdoor seating popular with the after-hours crowd — opened in 2015. The Tenleytown location also has a 24-hour walk-up taco stand.

The Wharf location is currently not 24 hours, but it may consider it down the road.

The original Surfside opened in D.C.’s Glover Park neighborhood in 2008, though it closed last year, ahead of its larger Tenleytown replacement.

Surfside is owned by Georgetown Events, whose other restaurants include Due South, the Bullpen and Jetties. It also runs a catering business.

Surfside joins three dozen other restaurants, cafes, bars and taverns at The Wharf. Those currently open are operating with limited seating under the District’s phased-in pandemic reopening plans.