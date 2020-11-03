IRS sets Nov. 21 deadline for COVID-19 payment requests

Americans who did not file tax returns and have not received an Economic Impact Payment from the coronavirus stimulus package must request to receive their payment by Nov. 21.

The agency is mailing letters to about 9 million people eligible for payment on how to apply online before Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. The deadline will allow the IRS to process payments without disrupting the upcoming tax season.

Americans are eligible for an economic impact payment if they were not required to file any federal income tax returns from 2018 and 2019 for any reason. Reasons for not filing include: an individual’s income is less than $12,200; a married couple filing jointly have a combined income less than $24,400; or a individual reported no income.

Those who are receiving Social Security retirement payments or are recipients of Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension benefits — and who have not received their economic impact payments — must also fill out a form.

The IRS asks all eligible non-filers to fill out an online form to receive their payments. One must provide certain information, including full name, mailing and email addresses, date of birth and valid Social Security number.

More information can be found on the IRS’s website.

The majority of Americans who filed a 2019 tax return received their Economic Impact Payment following the passage of the CARES ACT on March 27.

U.S. citizens, permanent or qualified residents received either a maximum payment of $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples who filed a joint return. An additional $500 was given for each qualifying child in a family.

President Donald Trump ended negotiations with Democratic lawmakers over additional COVID-19 relief in October until after the election.