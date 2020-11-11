CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Giant Food replaces Springfield Plaza store with larger one

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 11, 2020, 4:11 PM

The new Giant Food has a full-service Starbucks, PNC Bank, floral shop, pharmacy, expanded natural and organic selections, extensive prepared food services, and a full wine and beer section. (Credit: Giant Food)

A 50,000-square-foot Giant Food grocery store will open Friday at Springfield Plaza in Northern Virginia, replacing a smaller, older Giant store at the same location. It is where a former Kmart store was located.

Springfield Plaza, at 7206 Old Keene Mill Road in Springfield, is also home to a Trader Joe’s grocery store, and more than 40 other retailers, restaurants and other businesses.

The new store’s Friday morning opening will follow the old store’s Thursday night final closing, so neighborhood customers won’t experience any interruption in their shopping.

The new Giant Food has a full-service Starbucks, PNC Bank, floral shop, pharmacy, expanded natural and organic selections, extensive prepared food services, and a full wine and beer section.

There are now Starbucks cafes in 25 Giant Food locations.

Giant Food, the largest grocer in the D.C. area, has 164 stores in Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and Delaware, and about 20,000 employees.

Giant recently significantly expanded its distribution center in Jessup, Maryland, to keep up with growing grocery sales at its stores and through its home delivery service, Giant Delivers.

