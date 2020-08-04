Giant Food significantly expands Maryland distribution center

In addition to supplying all its stores, the warehouse will also supply products for Giant’s home delivery service, which it rebranded as Giant Delivers in June.

Grocery stores are doing more business, including more home delivery, and Giant Food is growing to keep up.

The grocery chain is expanding its big warehouse and distribution center in Jessup, Maryland, by 95,000 square feet, or about 23%. The expansion includes a 20% increase in the number of truck loading dock doors, to 106. The Jessup facility serves all 163 Giant Food stores throughout D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The expansion will also create 30 new jobs.

Construction began in January, and the expansion will be fully operational later this month.

The facility distributes produce, meat, seafood, flowers, Giant-branded products and other goods.

In addition to supplying all its stores, the warehouse will also supply products for Giant’s home delivery service, which it rebranded as Giant Delivers in June with a new e-commerce grocery shopping platform that integrated former Peapod customers’ accounts.

Giant’s pickup and grocery-delivery services are available in more than 330 ZIP Codes across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Giant Food is the largest grocery chain in the D.C. area and has about 20,000 employees company-wide.